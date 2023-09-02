Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

13-year-old fires gun after South City high school suspends football game, relocates students off campus due to fighting

The St. Mary's South Side Catholic High School sign.
The St. Mary's South Side Catholic High School sign.(St. Mary's South Side Catholic High School)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Violence continues to affect local high schools, as the third school this week has enacted safety measures following fighting among the students.

St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School suspended a football game with Hazelwood East after fights broke out on the campus. Security proceeded to move everyone off the campus to a gas station across the street, where a 13-year-old then fired a gun. The 13-year-old was arrested, and the gun was recovered. No one was injured by the gunfire.

This follows as Alton High School is installing metal detectors, and Vashon High School canceled a football game; both were due to fighting among the students.

In a statement from the school, President Mild England stated that Captain Latricia Allen from the First District was at the event and said that the fights were between students from other schools.

“Please know that the safety of our young men, families and SMSSC community is our utmost priority,” said England in a statement. “The behavior last night will not be tolerated and does not reflect the values of our school community.”

SMSSC states they will adjust admission and safety protocols ahead of future events. These changes will be available in the coming week.

“We are grateful that no one was seriously injured and we are committed to doing everything we can to make sure this does not happen again,” said England.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
After the initial impact, the car then overturned and traveled across Route V and off the west...
Woman from Imperial, Mo. killed in Jefferson Co. crash overnight
Man shot, killed overnight in north St. Louis
Man shot, killed overnight in north St. Louis
According to SLMPD, the fatal shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cote...
Police: Teen shot, killed in Kingsway East
Landline phone
HSHS says widespread communication outages are due to ‘cybersecurity incident’

Latest News

Heat & Humidity Climb Sunday
Heat & Humidity Climb Sunday
John Spight, 80, is the subject of a MSHP Silver Alert September 2, 2023.
MSHP issues Silver Advisory for St. Louis man last seen in Mid-MO
Landline phone
HSHS says widespread communication outages are due to ‘cybersecurity incident’
‘They keep leaving’ SLU Hospital nurses picket, saying they continue to be short-staffed
SLU Hospital nurses vote to authorize a strike