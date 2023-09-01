Wood River nurse sentenced in relative’s death

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A Wood River registered nurse was sentenced Thursday to five years prison for administering a fatal dose of morphine to her mother-in-law, who at the time of her death was in home hospice care.

Madison County court records show 51-year-old Amy Melchert pleaded guilty in April to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her mother-in-law, 85-year-old Wilma Melchert. On Thursday, Associate Circuit Judge Neil Schroeder issued the maximum sentence of five years.

Amy Melchert’s nursing license had been suspended by a state licensure board. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s Office said in a news release that prosecutors would also contact the state board with information to further a permanent revocation.

“This was a truly tragic case all around, and our heart goes out to the family and friends of Wilma,” Haine said. “All those who are especially vulnerable due to health problems need to be reassured that those trusted to care for them have a strict legal obligation to treat them with the utmost care and concern. What happened in this case was a serious breach of that trust, and therefore, a serious crime.”

During sentencing, state’s attorneys showed records of messages Amy Melchert sent about an upcoming vacation and not wanting to accommodate relatives in her home for an extended time. Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Kemper argued during sentencing Amy Melchert was “far more concerned” about the vacation and the presence of others in her home than the care of Wilma Melchert. At the time of her death, she had diabetes, hypertension and dementia and was not expected to live more than six months.

According to the release, defense attorneys for Melchert had asked for probation, citing her lack of criminal history.

Investigators found the level of morphine in Wilma Melchert’s blood was several times higher than the prescribed level and her cause of death was determined to be morphine overdose, according to the release. A discrepancy in the amount of unused medication led to an investigation by Wood River Police, which Haine commended.

“This case involved highly scientific evidence,” Haine said. “I commend Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells, the entire Wood River Police Department, the Madison County Coroner’s Office and the prosecution team. Their diligent work and their expertise resulted in this conviction and sentence.”

