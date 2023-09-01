Woman from Imperial, Mo. killed in Jefferson Co. crash overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman from Imperial was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Jefferson County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 8:10 p.m., Amanda Pfingsten, 37, was going westbound on Papin Road at Route V when her car traveled off the right side of the road and struck a stop sign and a ditch. After the initial impact, the car then overturned and traveled across Route V and off the west side of the road.

MSHP says she was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on scene by EMS at 8:38 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.