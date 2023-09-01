St. Louis man admits to killing over drug debt

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man has admitted to killing someone who was trying to collect a drug debt.

Court records state Terrell Donta McDaniel, 41, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of discharge of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. In the plea agreement, McDaniel admitted to agreeing to sell 10 grams of fentanyl to Andre Nash on Nov. 2, 2022 for $500. McDaniel reportedly did not give Nash the full amount of the fentanyl he paid for, and Nash then went searching for McDaniel to collect the debt.

When Nash found where McDaniel was staying on Clara Place, he went to the home and went inside. McDaniel then shot Nash three times, killing him, police said.

McDaniel and several others then wrapped Nash’s body in tarps and plastic and put him in the trunk of a stolen car. Nash’s body was dumped after dark in the 5900 block of St. Louis and discovered the next morning.

McDaniel will be sentenced on Nov. 29.

