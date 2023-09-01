Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

‘The Scent of Eternity’: Scientists recreate Egyptian mummification balm’s fragrance

Scientists have resurrected the scent of an balm used for mummification in ancient Egypt.
Scientists have resurrected the scent of an balm used for mummification in ancient Egypt.(CHRISTIAN TEPPER/MUSEUM AUGUST KESTNER, CAROLE CALVEZ, BARBARA HUBER)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have decoded an ancient aroma by identifying the ingredients used in Egyptian mummification balms.

They’ve now resurrected the scent.

Anyone who wants to catch a whiff of the ancient aroma will have to travel to the Moesgaard Museum in Denmark where it can be found in an upcoming exhibit.

Researchers are calling it “The Scent of Eternity” and “The Scent of Eternal Life.”

The fragrance is based on beeswax, plant oils, and tree resins found within balms used more than 3,500 years ago to preserve a noblewoman.

The woman’s vital organs were placed in jars that were discovered in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings in 1900.

A study detailing the findings was published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downtown gas station suffering from ongoing crime problems could be shut down, as the city’s...
Downtown gas station plagued with criminal activity could lose business license as city holds revocation hearing
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Woman faces DUI-causing-death charge in Charleston crash
Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Route 30 just...
1 person killed, another injured in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - Empty poll kiosks await voters at the Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary...
Election workers have gotten death threats and warnings they will be lynched, the US government says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, seeks to sever his case from others
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, Black teen who went to wrong house
Couple turns school bus into tiny home
School bus turned into tiny home on the market