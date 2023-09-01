Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Rhode Island airport ends brief lockdown; police say security threat was unfounded

FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston briefly went into lockdown Friday.
FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston briefly went into lockdown Friday.(Source: Gray News/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island airport ended a brief lockdown Friday after police said the potential security threat that prompted it was unfounded.

The Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick posted online about the lockdown shortly before noon. It said police determined there was no credible security threat about 45 minutes later.

“Travelers are asked to check with their airlines regarding potential delays,” it said.

Warwick Police Sgt. Jason Brodeur had said the investigation began following a phone call about a potential individual at the airport armed with a rifle.

Gov. Dan McKee, who had been briefed about the lockdown, released a statement thanking all emergency personnel who responded quickly to the scene.

The lockdown happened during one of the busiest travel days of the year as travelers began the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

The airport is about 60 miles south of Boston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Man charged with killing boss over money
Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County
Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Route 30 just...
1 person killed, another injured in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Another inmate dies at St. Louis City Justice Center, the 9th in two years
Another inmate dies at St. Louis City Justice Center, the 9th in 2 years

Latest News

A cow grazes with wind farms in the background in rural Solano County, Calif., Wednesday, Aug....
Billionaires want to build a new city in rural California
Two people were killed, including the shooter, and another was critically injured in a shooting...
Texas authorities say 2 people including shooter dead outside shopping center in Austin
GRAPHIC: An officer shot and killed Ta-Kiya Young, a pregnant woman, during a confrontation....
GRAPHIC: Officer video shows fatal shooting of Ta’Kiya Young
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the...
Biden approves Medal of Honor for Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight
Generic police lights
Charges filed against teen carjacking suspect