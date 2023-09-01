Republican operative pushes for ballot question on key exceptions to Missouri abortion ban

(KMOV) -- Six versions of an initiative petition on abortion rights were filed Wednesday in the Missouri Secretary of State’s office.

The petitions would change Missouri’s abortion law in two key ways: First, they would add exceptions to the abortion ban for cases involving rape, incest, abnormality of the fetus, or as a means of saving the mother’s life.

It would also prevent the state from criminally punishing anyone who receives, performs or helps someone access an abortion, whether in or out of the state.

The petitions were filed by long-time Republican operative Jamie Corley, who formed the Missouri Women and Family Research Fund in June.

“The current abortion law makes Missouri look draconian, punitive and unsafe for families. The law runs afoul of public opinion and we look forward to building a broad coalition of Missourians who want, need and deserve the opportunity to change it,” Corley said. “Other states with strict abortion bans include an airtight immunity clause that protects women from government-sponsored investigations into miscarriage and abortion. It’s time Missouri follows suit.”

Still, many abortion rights activists’ opposition to these laws is rooted in the government’s regulation of a healthcare procedure for ideological, philosophical or theological reasons.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, Yamelsie Rodríguez, issued a statement explaining the organization’s opposition.

“Planned Parenthood has always advocated for abortion access that is just, equitable, and scientifically grounded — and that doesn’t change today. As a health care provider — and the last abortion provider in the state — we know the consequences of abortion bans and restrictions: exceptions have never provided meaningful access,” Rodriguez said. “While some are proposing ballot measures that will continue to harm Missourians, we will continue to fight for the meaningful access that Missourians need.”

Notably, SLU and YouGov polling from fall 2022 indicates that Missouri’s likely voters overwhelmingly support these exceptions to the state’s abortion ban, while only about a third support ending government restriction altogether. In order to get placed on the November 2024 ballot, the petition must collect around 170,000 signatures by May 6. There are other petitions circulating in the state as well that would grant Missourians full abortion rights.

