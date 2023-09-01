Surprise Squad
Pre-match Preview: Round two with Sporting KC

The team celebrates a goal by Niko Gioacchini during its first match against Sporting KC in May.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC, leader of the Western Conference, hits the road this weekend to take on its cross-state rival Sporting KC.

CITY SC has already seen some action this week, extending its four-match MLS win streak at home by defeating FC Dallas 2-1 on Wednesday. The story of that match: the two new guys! St. Louis’ summer signings Anthony Markanich and Nökkvi Thorisson scored the two goals that lead to the win. With that victory, St. Louis improved to 15-9-2 on the season, and sit atop the Western Conference with 47 points. The club trails only FC Cincinnati in the Supporters’ Shield standings.

With 15 wins this year, St. Louis CITY SC tied Atlanta United (15 wins in 2017) for the second-most wins by an expansion club in their inaugural season (excluding the shootout era). Only the 2018 LAFC squad, which won 16 games and recorded 57 points in their inaugural season, sit between St. Louis and expansion-team history.

CITY SC is 5-6-1 in away matches and 4-3-1 in road matches against Western Conference teams. This match will mark the second meeting of the two Missouri sides after CITY SC defeated its rivals 4-0 at home on May 20. Sporting KC currently sits in 11th place in the Western Conference standings with 26 points. In their last match, Sporting KC blanked San Jose 3-0. They are 6-5-2 at home this season, scoring 23 goals in the process.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park. For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

