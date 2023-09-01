Surprise Squad
Payroll error leaves 45,000 USPS mail carriers without their checks

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The U.S. Postal Service said an issue with its payroll system resulted in rural mail carriers across the country not getting their paychecks Friday.

A USPS spokesperson said in a statement that workers who didn’t get paid will get a salary advance via a no-fee money order. The programming issue that affected payroll has been fixed, they said.

The National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association said on its website that over 45,000 rural carriers did not get their check.

“We are demanding that this process is completed without any carrier being hassled or asked to forgo the salary advance,” the group said in its statement. “All offices are being made aware this is not optional and to have plenty of money orders on hand. There are over 45,000 rural carriers who have missing or partial checks; it is absolutely not acceptable.”

Two postal workers spoke with KBTX in Texas about the situation. They asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation.

“We’re living check to check like everybody else. We are normal people, we are just out there working trying to get the mail delivered. We are very overworked and underpaid,” one rural worker said. “We still have to pay mortgages. We have to pay rent and car notes. Our bills don’t stop, late fees don’t stop because the post office doesn’t know when they’re going to pay us.”

Another worker said with rent payments and bills due early in the month, many people don’t know what they’re going to do.

“I’ve been lost for words,” they said. “It’s just horrible because having to pay the bills, knowing the bills are coming up. You could be forced to move out or lose anything. You lose your car. Most of us have kids. We don’t know what to do.”

