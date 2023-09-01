Metal detectors to be installed at Alton High School after rash of fights

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation’s underway after a series of fights broke out Wednesday at Alton High School. As many as a dozen fights occurred, prompting school officials to cancel classes on Thursday and to convert to virtual learning on Friday.

Alton Community Unit School District #11 superintendent Kristi Baumgartner called the fights unacceptable, “They are senseless and embarrassing for our students, staff, school and community,” she said.

Students texted parents to inform them as fights erupted throughout the day. Ebony Absher said her daughter became so frightened that she asked her mother to come pick her up at school.

“It was utter chaos,” said Absher.

According to Bobby Rickman, a teacher at the school and the local president of the Alton Education Association, the initial fights were thought to be the results of an ongoing dispute that originated outside of school months ago. He said, as a precaution, the district planned to limit those attending Friday night’s football game to immediate family members of football players, band members and cheerleaders.

Rickman also said that metal detectors will be in place at the high school by the time students return. “They are working diligently to get those in place for next week. We hope that adds a layer of comfort,” he said.

According to Baumgartner, those found responsible for starting the fights will face serious school consequences.

