Man who damaged police cruisers while fleeing charged

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WTVG)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man is facing felony charges after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and striking two police cruisers earlier this month in University City.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Deyon Smith with resisting arrest by fleeing and first-degree property damage. The court set bond at $50,000 cash only and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to charging documents, Smith had active warrants when University Police on Aug. 16 approached him sitting in a vehicle in his driveway. When an officer tried to detain him, Smith allegedly started the vehicle and drove forward. Another officer had to move out of the way to avoid being struck.

Smith then rammed into two police cruisers attempting to get onto the street and flee, causing two other officers and a witness to move out of the way to avoid being struck. He eventually crashed into a pickup truck parked nearby, which police learned was his vehicle, according to charging documents.

Damage to the police cruisers was estimated to be more than $1,000.

