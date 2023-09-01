Surprise Squad
Man shot, killed overnight in north St. Louis

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead by police in north St. Louis early Friday morning.

According to police, the man was killed in a shooting. The call came out around 3:45 a.m. for a response to the 3800 block of Kennerly. When police arrived on scene, they found a man in his 20′s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead. A Homicide Unit has been requested to investigate.

No other information is currently available.

First Alert 4 will provide updates when more information is released.

