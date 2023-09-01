Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Last of three defendants in alleged pandemic funding scheme pleads not guilty

gavel
gavel(KY3)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The last of three people facing federal charges in a case of pandemic assistance fraud filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri has pleaded not guilty along with her co-defendants.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release, Shonta Woods, 38, of St. Louis County, entered the not guilty plea to one count of wire fraud conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud.

Also charged and previously pleading not guilty were Shanay Bolden, 32, of Florissant, who is charged with one count of wire fraud conspiracy and three counts of wire fraud and Ashley Luckett, 32, of St. Louis, who is charged with one count of wire fraud conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud. All three were indicted by a grand jury in July.

According to the indictment, Bolden submitted eight applications to Missouri’s State Assistance for Housing Relief Program, which was intended to aid renters and landlords during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bolden allegedly claimed to be a landlord and had Woods submit the applications, paying her to do so. Bolden then used the funds on personal items, including purchases at an upscale department store. In total, Bolden received about $126,000, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

Woods then submitted additional applications on behalf of Bolden, Luckett and herself, garnering another $20,400 in illicit funding. In another alleged scheme, Bolden and Luckett falsely claimed to be the owners of a lawn care company, receiving another $38,857 in funding.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Man charged with killing boss over money
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County
Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Route 30 just...
1 person killed, another injured in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash
Another inmate dies at St. Louis City Justice Center, the 9th in two years
Another inmate dies at St. Louis City Justice Center, the 9th in 2 years

Latest News

Ashcroft: ‘We haven’t considered’ Trump’s disqualification from 2024 ballot
Ashcroft: ‘We haven’t considered’ Trump’s disqualification from 2024 ballot
Greek Festival Labor Day Weekend
The 106th Annual Greek Festival is this weekend
Greek Festival Labor Day Weekend
St. Nicholas Greek Festival happening this weekend
The Fall Art Fair at Queeny Park will happen over Labor Day weekend.
Fall Art Fair at Queeny Park