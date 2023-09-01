Last of three defendants in alleged pandemic funding scheme pleads not guilty

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The last of three people facing federal charges in a case of pandemic assistance fraud filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri has pleaded not guilty along with her co-defendants.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release, Shonta Woods, 38, of St. Louis County, entered the not guilty plea to one count of wire fraud conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud.

Also charged and previously pleading not guilty were Shanay Bolden, 32, of Florissant, who is charged with one count of wire fraud conspiracy and three counts of wire fraud and Ashley Luckett, 32, of St. Louis, who is charged with one count of wire fraud conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud. All three were indicted by a grand jury in July.

According to the indictment, Bolden submitted eight applications to Missouri’s State Assistance for Housing Relief Program, which was intended to aid renters and landlords during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bolden allegedly claimed to be a landlord and had Woods submit the applications, paying her to do so. Bolden then used the funds on personal items, including purchases at an upscale department store. In total, Bolden received about $126,000, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

Woods then submitted additional applications on behalf of Bolden, Luckett and herself, garnering another $20,400 in illicit funding. In another alleged scheme, Bolden and Luckett falsely claimed to be the owners of a lawn care company, receiving another $38,857 in funding.

