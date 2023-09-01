Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

International Overdose Awareness Day event honors lives lost in local epidemic

By Matt Woods
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIRKWOOD (KMOV) -- Hundreds of pictures of people lost to drug overdoses lined the fence outside Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood Thursday evening. Empty shoes sat on the ground beneath, a symbol of the void left when someone’s life is cut short due to tragedy.

Members of the community recognized International Overdose Awareness Day in St. Louis County with a remembrance walk, a tribute to lives lost, and resources to address the epidemic that cost more than 2,000 Missourians their lives in 2022. H.E.A.L. STOP HEROIN, along with PreventEd, Surviving Overdose and Understanding Loss (SOUL), and MO Network hosted the event as part of the campaign to end overdoses and honor those who have passed away from it.

Participants wore purple, the color used to symbolize overdose awareness. Family members read their loved ones’ names out loud and what age they were when they died, which for many was in their 20s or 30s.

The International Overdose Awareness Day theme for 2023 is recognizing people who go unseen. It’s an effort to acknowledge those in the community suffering who may go unnoticed.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 10,777 people died of a drug overdose from 2017 through 2022 in the state. The majority were caused by the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The epicenter of the crisis in Missouri is the St. Louis region. The city of St. Louis had the highest overdose death rate in the state in 2022 at 109.57 per 100,000 residents. More people died in the city in 2020 and 2021 due to drug overdose compared to COVID-19.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downtown gas station suffering from ongoing crime problems could be shut down, as the city’s...
Downtown gas station plagued with criminal activity could lose business license as city holds revocation hearing
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County
Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Route 30 just...
1 person killed, another injured in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash

Latest News

International Overdose Awareness Day event honors lives lost in local epidemic
International Overdose Awareness Day wall
Couple turns school bus into tiny home
School bus turned into tiny home on the market
FILE - Rabbis and supporters from around the country gather for a rally, one day after the...
Republican operative pushes for ballot question on key exceptions to Missouri abortion ban