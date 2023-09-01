International Overdose Awareness Day event honors lives lost in local epidemic

KIRKWOOD (KMOV) -- Hundreds of pictures of people lost to drug overdoses lined the fence outside Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood Thursday evening. Empty shoes sat on the ground beneath, a symbol of the void left when someone’s life is cut short due to tragedy.

Members of the community recognized International Overdose Awareness Day in St. Louis County with a remembrance walk, a tribute to lives lost, and resources to address the epidemic that cost more than 2,000 Missourians their lives in 2022. H.E.A.L. STOP HEROIN, along with PreventEd, Surviving Overdose and Understanding Loss (SOUL), and MO Network hosted the event as part of the campaign to end overdoses and honor those who have passed away from it.

Participants wore purple, the color used to symbolize overdose awareness. Family members read their loved ones’ names out loud and what age they were when they died, which for many was in their 20s or 30s.

The International Overdose Awareness Day theme for 2023 is recognizing people who go unseen. It’s an effort to acknowledge those in the community suffering who may go unnoticed.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 10,777 people died of a drug overdose from 2017 through 2022 in the state. The majority were caused by the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The epicenter of the crisis in Missouri is the St. Louis region. The city of St. Louis had the highest overdose death rate in the state in 2022 at 109.57 per 100,000 residents. More people died in the city in 2020 and 2021 due to drug overdose compared to COVID-19.

