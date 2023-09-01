Heat & Humidity Increasing Over Labor Day Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Lots of sun through the weekend

Temperatures and humidity inching up

There is a slight chance of rain on Monday, mainly south of STL

Labor Day Weekend: Summertime heat returns as temps climb back into the 90s. Humidity will rise through the holiday weekend. Sunday’s heat index will near 97°. We’re also tracking low rain chances next week. The first of those chances comes on Monday when there is 20% chance on Monday, mainly south of St. Louis.

