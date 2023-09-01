Heat & Humidity Increasing Over Labor Day Weekend
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
- Lots of sun through the weekend
- Temperatures and humidity inching up
- There is a slight chance of rain on Monday, mainly south of STL
Labor Day Weekend: Summertime heat returns as temps climb back into the 90s. Humidity will rise through the holiday weekend. Sunday’s heat index will near 97°. We’re also tracking low rain chances next week. The first of those chances comes on Monday when there is 20% chance on Monday, mainly south of St. Louis.
