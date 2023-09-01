Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Heat & Humidity Increasing Over Labor Day Weekend

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Lots of sun through the weekend
  • Temperatures and humidity inching up
  • There is a slight chance of rain on Monday, mainly south of STL

Labor Day Weekend: Summertime heat returns as temps climb back into the 90s. Humidity will rise through the holiday weekend. Sunday’s heat index will near 97°. We’re also tracking low rain chances next week. The first of those chances comes on Monday when there is 20% chance on Monday, mainly south of St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Man charged with killing boss over money
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County
Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Route 30 just...
1 person killed, another injured in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash
Another inmate dies at St. Louis City Justice Center, the 9th in two years
Another inmate dies at St. Louis City Justice Center, the 9th in 2 years

Latest News

Sept 1 morning seven day
Heat returns over Labor Day Weekend
Cool Night, Then Warming Into The Weekend
Cool Night, Then Warming Into The Weekend
August 31 morning forecast
Cool Mornings, Mild/Warm Days
Cool Morning, Mild/Warm Days
Cool Morning, Mild/Warm Days