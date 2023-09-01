Surprise Squad
Driver killed after striking multiple trees in Ste. Genevieve

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday on Route O.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a crash in Ste. Genevieve, Thursday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday on Route O. Justin Lea, 51, was driving his Ford F-150 southbound on the highway when he suddenly traveled off the left side of the road, striking multiple trees.

He was pronounced dead on scene around 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

