Driver killed after striking multiple trees in Ste. Genevieve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a crash in Ste. Genevieve, Thursday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday on Route O. Justin Lea, 51, was driving his Ford F-150 southbound on the highway when he suddenly traveled off the left side of the road, striking multiple trees.

He was pronounced dead on scene around 9:40 p.m.

