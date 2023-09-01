Charges filed against teen carjacking suspect

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen was charged Thursday in a September 2022 carjacking where the victim was shot while trying to pull the suspect from the car.

St. Louis County court records show 17-year-old Trevon Belford, of Jennings, is charged with vehicle hijacking with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He was arrested on a warrant Thursday and the court has set bond at $150,000 cash only.

According to charging documents, on the morning of Sept. 5, 2022, the victim in the case was moving his wife’s Jeep Compass out of a driveway in the 1700 block of Kappel Drive because it was blocking his car. He left it running in the street and a man, later identified as Belford, jumped out of a Kia sedan parked a short distance away and got behind the wheel of the Jeep.

The victim then approached the Jeep and physically pulled Belford out. As he did, a gun sitting on Belford’s lap fell into the seat. Belford then grabbed the gun and fired, striking the victim in the abdomen, according to charging documents.

Belford then ran back to the waiting Kia sedan. As he did, a ski-mask type hat fell to the street. In the meantime, the victim had obtained his own firearm from his vehicle and fired several shots at the Kia sedan as it drove away.

The Kia then stopped, and Belford allegedly got out and fired several shots before returning to the car and fleeing.

Police said in charging documents the hat which Belford dropped on the street contained his DNA, which was later used to identify him. He was also wearing a distinctive hooded sweatshirt, which the victim was able to describe, and which police linked to a similar incident earlier on the day captured on video.

The victim would later identify Belford in a photo lineup. According to charging documents, police detained Belford, he was certified as an adult and interviewed. He allegedly admitted having a “practice” of stealing running vehicles but could not remember the incident.

Police were able to locate surveillance video from the incident on Kappel Drive and showed it to Belford. He identified himself in the distinct hooded sweatshirt and as the person who fired at the victim when the Kia stopped, according to charging documents.

