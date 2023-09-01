Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Arch will not be lit up during September due to migrating birds

The Arch’s exterior lights will be turned back on beginning the evening of Sunday, October 1,...
The Arch’s exterior lights will be turned back on beginning the evening of Sunday, October 1, 2023, and the monument will be lit nightly thereafter.(KY3)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The National Park Service announced it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night throughout the month of September 2023 to protect birds migrating south for the winter.

According to the National Park Service, 40 percent of the nation’s migratory waterfowl use the Mississippi River corridor during their spring and fall migration. The National Park Service began turning the Arch’s exterior lights off to protect migrating birds in 2002.

The Arch’s exterior lights will be turned back on beginning the evening of Sunday, October 1, 2023, and the monument will be lit nightly thereafter.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Man charged with killing boss over money
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Route 30 just...
1 person killed, another injured in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash
Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County
Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
St. Charles City cracks down on expired temp tags; asks residents to help report them
St. Charles City cracks down on expired temp tags; asks residents to help report them

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Man who damaged police cruisers while fleeing charged
Each weeknight at 10, Steve guarantees tomorrow’s high temperature. The following weeknight at...
4 Degree Guarantee Charities
After the initial impact, the car then overturned and traveled across Route V and off the west...
Woman from Imperial, Mo. killed in Jefferson Co. crash overnight
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday on Route O.
Driver killed after striking multiple trees in Ste. Genevieve