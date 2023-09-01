Surprise Squad
The 106th Annual Greek Festival is this weekend

The 106th annual Greek Festival is taking place Labor Day Weekend at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 106th annual Greek Festival is taking place this weekend at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

The festival is the largest ethnic festival in the St. Louis area. It features authentic Greek food, Greek dance performances, live music, souvenirs, tours of the historic church and much more. Admission and garage parking are free.

The festival runs 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. On Labor Day, the festival opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

