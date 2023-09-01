The 106th Annual Greek Festival is this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 106th annual Greek Festival is taking place this weekend at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

The festival is the largest ethnic festival in the St. Louis area. It features authentic Greek food, Greek dance performances, live music, souvenirs, tours of the historic church and much more. Admission and garage parking are free.

The festival runs 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. On Labor Day, the festival opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.

