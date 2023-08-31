Surprise Squad
Webster Grove PD investigating several hate crimes committed overnight

Black Lives Matter and Trans Lives Matter signs burned
Authorities in Webster Groves are searching for whoever is responsible for several hate crimes that occurred Monday night into Tuesday morning.
By Deion Broxton
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Webster Groves PD told First Alert 4 that several signs representing diversity and inclusivity were burned by vandals in three separate locations.

One happened in the 200 block of North Bompart. Another in the 300 block at a church on Summit Ave, and the last at 7802 Big Bend Blvd.

Police reported two Black Lives Matter signs were burned, including a Trans Live Matter sign.

“If you have something to say, say it,” Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold told First Alert 4. “That’s a cowardly way to try to get your message across. So, if somebody took your Black Lives Matter sign, put up another one.”

“Every street is actively patrolled, and we hope that does deter things such as this,” Lt. Jillian McCoy with Webster Groves PD said. “We really do rely on cameras. Ring cameras--surveillance.”

“This time, it’s getting a bit more personal with people actually burning yards signs,” said David Denoon, pastor of First Congregational Church in Webster Groves. “I perceive there are a lot of people afraid of progress, or at least a select few who are willing to make a mess about it.”

Denoon said his church was vandalized with graffiti three years ago.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Sgt. Brian Wintergalen at the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-963-5419 or wintergalenb@webstergrovesmo.gov.

