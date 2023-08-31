Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Starbucks employee says she’s humbled by outpouring of love and donations for new car

A fundraiser to help a woman with car issues took on a life of its own.
By Tim Irr and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – One simple act of kindness has the potential to blossom into a movement.

Karen Collingsworth, an employee of the Starbucks at Marshall University, has faced some major car problems recently.

Her co-workers, who are also students, wanted to help, but no one could have predicted what would happen next.

Collingsworth, who said she was humbled and grateful, suffered a setback when her old car was broken into and trashed last week, with the catalytic converter even being cut out.

“We were like, ‘She really can’t be driving that car much longer. She needs something new.’ And somebody came up with the idea of a GoFundMe,” co-worker Jaiden Horn said, adding they only expected to raise about $5,000.

The donations rolled in, however, from people who know and love Collingsworth -- current students, students who had long since graduated, faculty and staff.

With nearly $40,000 and growing, it’s clear that Collingsworth really is someone special to many.

“She’s just like a mom to everyone and all the baristas here,” said co-worker Madelyn Witt.

“I just love the way she loves,” said co-worker Cassie Gray.

Some of the donations have even come from people who’ve never met Collingsworth and were simply moved by the story and all the wonderful comments.

But the majority of donations are from people who’ve personally been touched by her kindness.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downtown gas station suffering from ongoing crime problems could be shut down, as the city’s...
Downtown gas station plagued with criminal activity could lose business license as city holds revocation hearing
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Timothy Michael Banowetz is accused of fatally stabbing Randy Gori.
Man who pleaded guilty to killing Edwardsville attorney back in Madison County Court in attempt to withdraw plea
Woman faces DUI-causing-death charge in Charleston crash
Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County

Latest News

Medics and emergency works at the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday,...
At least 74 are dead, many of them homeless, as fire rips through a rundown building in South Africa
Marlon Hampton, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other counts in the October 2020...
St. Louis Co. man gets 13 years in deadly 2020 shooting after crash
Over-the-counter Narcan will be on shelves next week. (Credit: CNN, GETTY IMAGES, THE OHIO...
Over-the-counter Narcan will be on shelves next week
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect
FILE - Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, center, and Joseph...
Ex-Proud Boys organizer sentenced to 17 years in prison for plot to keep Trump in power