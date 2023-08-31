Surprise Squad
St. Louis Co. man gets 13 years in deadly 2020 shooting after crash

Marlon Hampton, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other counts in the October 2020...
Marlon Hampton, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other counts in the October 2020 shooting death of Staveion Durham.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday for a 2020 killing in the city’s North Pointe neighborhood.

According to a release, Marlon Hampton, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other counts in the October 2020 shooting death of Staveion Durham. Durham, 27, of Black Jack, was fatally shot in the 1500 block of Switzer Avenue. A crowd gathered after a car crash near Switzer Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, according to charges. Court documents say Hampton grabbed a pistol from another man’s waistband during an argument and opened fire toward the crowd as he ran off.

The man whose gun was stolen retrieved another weapon and returned fire. Durham was wounded during the shootout and later died at a hospital.

Hampton also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of fleeing city police in downtown St. Louis in a stolen vehicle in September 2019. He received a concurrent 4-year term for the crime.

