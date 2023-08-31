Surprise Squad
Road rage shooting victim survives

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jermaine Blackheart still has a bullet in his left shoulder after he was shot during a road rage incident last Saturday around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Chambers Road and West Florissant Avenue. The cellphone recording of the shooting has gone viral.

“A lot of people thought I got shot in the face,” he said.

Blackheart said he was driving home after grocery shopping when the accident happened. He said he was driving south on West Florissant Avenue and had a green light to turn east onto Chambers Road when the other vehicle ran a red light while going north and struck his car.

“A guy got out of a car, rushed over to me, hit me in the mouth, had a gun to my face,” said Blackheart.

In the video the road rage driver can be seen trying to punch Blackheart and then pulling out a gun and pointing it toward Blackheart’s face. But the bullet actually hit a little lower.

“I got shot in the arm,” he said.

Blackheart said the bullet hit his upper arm and traveled to his upper back. He said doctors indicated that because of the location of the bullet it might be risky to remove it. But he said he’s in constant pain and feels pressure in his chest.

First Alert 4 reached out to the North County Police Cooperative to get the latest on the investigation, but a spokesman said, “No comment.”

Blackheart said the shooter ran away after he fell to the ground, but then briefly returned and then knelt down and said something.

“He told me, he said he was sorry,” said Blackheart.

But he said the shooter also blamed Blackheart for the accident and shooting. Blackheart said he’s not sure what the next step will be in his treatment, whether doctors will schedule a surgery and recommend physical therapy to treat the reduced mobility in his left arm from the wound.

