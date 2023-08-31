Preparing for the worst: Emergency managers go through disaster simulation at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Emergency managers from all over the US were in St. Louis Thursday to use a made-up disaster scenario to prepare for a real one that could occur.

A three-day emergency manager conference concluded inside Busch Stadium, with the emergency-minded individuals went through the grinder to be ready for a future incident.

“Practice, practice, practice what a real situation will be like,” said Ty Davidson, Director of Emergency Management at Washington University.

Davidson and other staff at Washington University dove into the training this week, and it ended with them and the rest of the attendees determining what they do in a worst-case scenario.

“Anything but calm, it’s in fact, chaotic,” said Prescott Nadeau, an instructor with the training and a firefighter in Vermont.

In this case, dozens of emergency managers from the region, the US and as far as the United Kingdom had to respond to some type of chemical or biological attack at Busch Stadium.

“While that would be normally overwhelming for most, they can pull back and say, I can think through this,” said John Scardena, Founder of the Readiness Labs who put on the training.

The simulation is purposely over the top, but the idea is to throw everything at the attendees so that when they go back to their jobs, many of which serve the public, they’ll be ready for anything.

“So by looking at things at the worst, most catastrophic level, we’re able to sharpen those skills and use it in less complex incidents,” said Davidson.

The emergency managers had to simulate how they’d respond medically, as well as how they would secure the facility and even simulate press conferences, to train on how to get clear messages to the public.

“Making sure these people know what they’re talking about, getting it to the right people at the right time,” said Nadeau.

Now Davidson can return to Wash U and be prepared for anything that possibly could go wrong.

“When we get into a real stressful situation at the university where we have to be able to respond, we’ve had those same kind of pressures and stressors,” said Davidson.

