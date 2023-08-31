Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Officers surprise boy with new video game after he got lost on the first day of school

“A small gesture can make a world of a difference,” the department wrote alongside a photo...
“A small gesture can make a world of a difference,” the department wrote alongside a photo posted on Facebook.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A young student in Oklahoma who had a rough first day at school was given a boost by local police officers.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department received a call on Aug. 21 about a boy who accidentally took the wrong bus after school and was lost in the city.

The boy also said he didn’t have a very good first day at school.

When officers located the boy and took him home, he mentioned that he loves to play video games, but he didn’t have enough money to buy the new NFL Madden24.

To help turn his day around, the officers pooled their own money to buy the video game for the boy.

“A small gesture can make a world of a difference,” the department wrote alongside a photo posted on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downtown gas station suffering from ongoing crime problems could be shut down, as the city’s...
Downtown gas station plagued with criminal activity could lose business license as city holds revocation hearing
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Woman faces DUI-causing-death charge in Charleston crash
Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Route 30 just...
1 person killed, another injured in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, Black teen who went to wrong house
President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event in...
Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks
The Alabama Attorney General said Thursday that he has the right to prosecute people in Alabama...
Alabama’s attorney general says the state can prosecute those who help women travel for abortions
President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and...
White House asks Congress to pass short-term funding to keep government operating
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2021 killing in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood