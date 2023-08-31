Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County

SWANSEA, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Clair County business has been shut down, and the facility has been deemed illegal according to a Metro East zoning board.

“The whole street is against it,” says neighbor Jeff Leehy, “It’s wrong, it’s corrupt, and something needs to be done about it.”

On Tuesday, Swansea’s Building and Zoning Commission voted to stop a storage unit facility from operating in a residential and conservation neighborhood until further notice.

Local lawn care business owner Timothy Deppe has been ordered to cease business operations and move out associated customers or face a $750-a-day fine.

“What I want to see since the buildings were built illegally, I think they should have to come down,” says Leehy.

“The city should be fighting it for us, and they’re not,” says neighbor Dennis Mernick. “It seems to be from the text messages, they’re in cahoots.”

Text messages obtained through a Sunshine Request show Swansea Mayor Michael Leopold, the developer and a village administrator discussing plans for the storage unit.

Neighbors like Leehy say Leopold needs to resign.

“It’s almost like they were trying to cover it up,” Leehy says.

A message from the mayor stated, “This would never have happened with someone else being mayor. Do me a favor and keep all of this on the down low and don’t mention it to anyone. Don’t want it to backfire.”

The mayor told First Alert 4 that he does not plan to resign and added that the storage unit was closed under his leadership.

He released a statement to News 4 on Wednesday:

“There is no basis for these people to call for my resignation or for me to resign. When they (Leehy’s and Mernick) came to us with their complaints we looked into them and looked for a resolution with Deppe over several months which was the subject of the text messages. Of course it was important for these conversations to remain unofficial until I had something to take to my board. Eventually, and after consulting with counsel, under my leadership the zoning administrator shut Deppe down because there wasn’t a settlement to be made. Deppe appealed that and last night the P and Z upheld our action. I am advised these people were very pleased with that decision and they should be. I don’t understand why they are coming after me now but I don’t intend to resign.”

On Tuesday, the village attorney questioned the developer about the illegal site and incorrectly filed paperwork. According to Deppe, he was directed by political officials on what to do.

John Kurowski: Did you believe you had to comply with zoning one way or the other before you built something?

Timothy Deppe: Yes.

John Kurowski: So the way you went about it is you talked to the so called officials? That’s what you’re telling us?

Timothy Deppe: They weren’t so called. They were officials.

There are no plans to tear down the buildings. However, the property must be used consistently with the village code.

“The mayor said he knew nothing about it, but come to find out, the mayor and Mr. Deppe are pretty good friends. So, I’m just disappointed in Swansea,” says Mernick.

