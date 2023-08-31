Surprise Squad
Man charged with killing boss over money

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Florissant man was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday after allegedly admitting to killing his boss in a dispute over money.

St. Louis County court records show 34-year-old Rodney Collins is charged with multiple felonies in the Aug. 11, shooting death of William Gholson in Vinita Park. In addition to murder, charges include armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and two counts of felony stealing. The court has ordered he be held without bond.

According to charging documents, the victim’s mother contacted Vinita Park Police on Aug. 13 after not hearing from her son for several days. She and officers went to the victim’s apartment and found him dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators obtained information that led them to believe Collins was the primary suspect. During an interview with police, he allegedly admitted to killing Gholson in a dispute over money and taking his vehicle and electronics and other items form his home.

Collins also allegedly admitted to cleaning the victim’s apartment following the murder, the documents state.

