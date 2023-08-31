Surprise Squad
Man acquitted of 2018 murder now facing federal drug charge

Richard Moore
Richard Moore(St. Louis County Police photo)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man acquitted in the 2018 shooting death of a 27-year-old man in The Grove is now facing federal drug conspiracy charges, as well as new charges in St. Louis County for fleeing from police.

Federal prosecutors say in court documents 31-year-old Richard Moore has a history of violence against law enforcement and allegedly fired shots as officers arrested him Aug. 25 on the warrant for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances.

During a hearing earlier today in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Magistrate Judge Noelle Collins ordered Moore remain in custody pending trial.

Affidavits detailing the federal charge remained under seal at press time. The motion for pretrial detention shows Overland Police in June attempted to stop Moore and he fled at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting a cruiser and striking a parked car.

He stopped the vehicle and fled on foot, according to the motion. Inside the vehicle, police found nearly 2.86 pounds of methamphetamine, over $4,800 in cash, pills and multiple cellphones.

St. Louis County prosecutors have also filed charges related to Moore firing shots as police arrested him on the federal conspiracy warrant.

Charging documents in that case show detectives were investigating drug distribution in the 2100 block of Hanley Road when they attempted to stop a vehicle in front of a residence. The vehicle fled and traveled recklessly until it was stopped with spike strips.

The front seat passenger, later identified as Moore, fled on foot to a wooded area near Hanley and St. Charles Rock Road. Officers pursued him and heard several gunshots coming from his location. Police were able to apprehend Moore in the wooded area, charging documents state. In the case, he currently faces one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Moore was one of two men arrested in the January 2018 murder of Ollie Coleman, 27, near ShiSha restaurant and lounge in The Grove, an investigation of his criminal history by First Alert 4 shows. While 31-year-old Donald Willis was convicted of murder in Coleman’s death and injuring another victim and sentenced to 15 years in prison, Moore was acquitted by a jury.

Willis and Moore were charged as co-defendants in the case. Online court records in the case against Moore were removed from the state’s online court reporting system Case.net following his acquittal.

At the time of his arrest on suspicion of the murder of Coleman, Moore had a history of felony offenses. In 2018 he was convicted for unlawful use of a weapon after pointing a gun at a victim in a threatening manner in October 2017.

When arrested for that offense, he was on probation for felony fleeing from police and assault on law enforcement. In that case, police were attempting to detain Moore for questioning in a homicide when he drove directly at an officer, according to charging documents.

The pursuit traveled through several streets as Moore topped speeds of 100-mph and avoided a roadblock set up by authorities. When Moore was cornered on a dead-end street, he fled on foot. When officers caught him, he fought with the arresting officer to avoid being handcuffed.

