Local volunteers deploy to areas impacted by Hurricane Idalia

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- As storms sweep over Florida and Georgia, volunteers from all over the country are looking for ways to help, including relief groups in the bistate area.

The American Red Cross sent down several volunteers early in the week to prepare for storms and subsequent relief efforts.

Beth Elders, the executive director of the organization’s St. Louis chapter, said the volunteers would be setting up shelters, providing food and other supplies to impacted residents, and conducting damage assessments.

“It’s making sure we have the food and the water there, but also we have people there for mental health providers, spiritual care, people to help with needs that may arise,” Elders said.

Nikki Magditsch, a Red Cross volunteer, will travel to Florida on Thursday, just days after returning from helping with disaster relief in San Diego. This will be her 19th deployment for the organization.

“Anytime you can offer them additional help or supplies is a good thing,” she said. " You can’t help but be touched by people who have lost these things.”

Local utility providers are also on standby for any needs that arise in the power grids in Florida and Georgia.

Bryan Bretsch, a spokesperson for Ameren Illinois, said the power company had not yet been contacted by authorities as of Wednesday, but that in the past local crews had helped with disaster relief efforts following other hurricanes, such as Ida in 2021.

Similarly, the local region benefitted from the national Public Power Mutual Aid network earlier this summer when storms hit Missouri and Illinois.

“If they do make that call, we’ll send additional resources,” Bretsch said. “Anytime you’re without power and you see that truck rolling in from out of state you know that help is going to be there.”

