Cool Night, Then Warming Into The Weekend

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Another cool night in the 50s
  • Warmer Friday afternoon
  • Heating up for Labor Day Weekend

Friday: After a cool start in the 50s, it warms quickly with lots of sunshine and light winds. Highs reach the mid 80s which is normal for this time of the year, although humidity will remain low.

Labor Day Weekend: Summertime heat returns as temps climbs back into the 90s. Humidity will climb through the holiday weekend.

No rain expected until first to middle part of next week.

