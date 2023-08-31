Cool Mornings, Mild/Warm Days

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Our coolest morning since May 27th

Mild to warm afternoons the rest of the week

Heating up for Labor Day Weekend

Thursday & Friday: Lots of sunshine and mild to warm days ahead with highs in the mid to low 80s.

Labor Day Weekend: Summertime heat returns as temps climbs back into the 90s. Humidity stays pretty low until Sunday when it gets really humid again.

Rain chances looks low, but there are chances appearing in our forecast Tuesday-Wednesday next week.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.