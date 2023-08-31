Surprise Squad
Cool Mornings, Mild/Warm Days

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Our coolest morning since May 27th
  • Mild to warm afternoons the rest of the week
  • Heating up for Labor Day Weekend

Thursday & Friday: Lots of sunshine and mild to warm days ahead with highs in the mid to low 80s.

Labor Day Weekend: Summertime heat returns as temps climbs back into the 90s. Humidity stays pretty low until Sunday when it gets really humid again.

Rain chances looks low, but there are chances appearing in our forecast Tuesday-Wednesday next week.

