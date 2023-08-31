Another inmate dies at St. Louis City Justice Center

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Another inmate recently died at the St. Louis City Justice Center, police confirmed to First Alert 4.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the department’s Force Investigation Unit is assisting the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office with the investigation into the death.

Police did not name the detainee in a statement Thursday afternoon. A source told First Alert 4 the incident happened early Thursday morning.

First Alert 4 has reached out to the St. Louis Department of Public Safety to request more information on the death.

An inmate died on August 20 after having a medical emergency, the St. Louis City Division of Corrections previously said. That inmate died after being taken to the hospital. In the same week, inmates took a guard hostage at the jail. Five inmates have since been charged with kidnapping in the incident.

Public records obtained from the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office show eight other inmates have died going back to September 2021, prior to the most recent incident. Two were listed as suicides, three were listed as natural, two were listed as accidental, drug-related deaths, and the manner of the August 20 death is still listed as “pending.” The inmates ranged in age from 29 to 50.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

