Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

21-pound mahi mahi caught off West Coast, breaking state record

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said a new record was made after a 21-pound mahi...
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said a new record was made after a 21-pound mahi mahi was caught.(Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Washington state has made a new record by hooking the largest dolphinfish, also known as mahi mahi, off the coast last week.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wade La Fontaine caught the 21-pound, 48-inch-long fish about 42 miles off the Washington coast on Friday.

According to the department, La Fontaine has been going on trips off the Washington coast for over 10 years to catch salmon, lingcod, halibut and tuna.

Despite all of his experience, La Fontaine said he never expected to break a record with his late August catch.

After securing his 21-pounder, La Fontaine and boat captain Keith Johnson docked in Westport, where the dolphinfish was examined by a biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Fish Program before being weighed.

On Wednesday, La Fontaine’s Washington Record Sport Fish Application was reviewed and certified by the department.

Officials said mahi mahi caught off the Washington coast are typically smaller, ranging from 6 to 12 pounds. The mahi mahi fish caught by La Fontaine was described as being more like the large dolphinfish that can be found in warmer waters off of California, Mexico and Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downtown gas station suffering from ongoing crime problems could be shut down, as the city’s...
Downtown gas station plagued with criminal activity could lose business license as city holds revocation hearing
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Timothy Michael Banowetz is accused of fatally stabbing Randy Gori.
Man who pleaded guilty to killing Edwardsville attorney back in Madison County Court in attempt to withdraw plea
Woman faces DUI-causing-death charge in Charleston crash
Metro developer forced to shut down illegal business in St. Clair County

Latest News

Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Tropical Storm Idalia leaves shredded homes, roads blocked with powerlines in Florida and Georgia
FILE - Empty poll kiosks await voters at the Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary...
Election workers have gotten death threats and warnings they will be lynched, the US government says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case and seeks to sever his case from others
The company said it distributed the tests without getting proper pre-market clearance from the...
Multiple at-home test kits recalled because company lacked permission to distribute them