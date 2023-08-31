1 person killed, another injured in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man was killed and another was injured after a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County late Wednesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Route 30 just west of Delores Drive. Two men were traveling eastbound, both riding motorcycles. One of them stopped to change directions while the other one was traveling closely behind. This caused the motorcycles to collide, and both drivers were ejected. The driver of the rear motorcycle, identified as 58-year-old John Morgan of St. Peters, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital.

MSHP says the other driver also sustained serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.