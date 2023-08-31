Surprise Squad
1 person killed, another injured in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Route 30 just...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Route 30 just west of Delores Drive.(File image - Pixabay)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man was killed and another was injured after a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County late Wednesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Route 30 just west of Delores Drive. Two men were traveling eastbound, both riding motorcycles. One of them stopped to change directions while the other one was traveling closely behind. This caused the motorcycles to collide, and both drivers were ejected. The driver of the rear motorcycle, identified as 58-year-old John Morgan of St. Peters, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital.

MSHP says the other driver also sustained serious injuries.

