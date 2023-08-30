Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

‘Tallest Pendulum Swing Ride’ coming to Six Flags St. Louis

A rendering of “The Joker: Carnival of Chaos”
A rendering of “The Joker: Carnival of Chaos”(Six Flags of St. Louis)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - Six Flags says it is planning to build ‘the world’s tallest pendulum swing ride’ in 2024.

The announcement was made on Tuesday night. The ride will be called “The Joker: Carnival of Chaos” highlighting the Batman villain. The new ride will be located in the Britannia section of the park, will be 17 stories high and reach speeds of up to 75 MPH. Other features of the ride will include:

  • Forty guests are seated facing out, and feet dangling
  • The giant disk spins as it swings, offering a duel motion experience
  • Riders fly back and forth, 172 feet into the air

All riders must be at least 52 inches tall.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South City school shooting still a mystery, experts say information in unreleased police...
South City school shooting still a mystery, experts say information in unreleased police reports could save lives
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Trevon Fisher, 19, is charged with second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting...
Suspects, 13 and 19, charged after carjacking, police pursuit in St. Louis City
Teen accused of hitting stroller with two infants inside, then driving off
Teen accused of hitting stroller with two infants inside, then driving off
A St. Louis County Police car sustained damage from bullets after a suspect shot at an officer,...
Charges filed in Monday robbery, officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Gov. Parson celebrates entertainment tax credits, says St. Louis can’t pass gun control
Gov. Parson celebrates entertainment tax credits, says St. Louis can’t pass gun control ‘You gotta follow the law’
Jennings City Hall
Jennings mayor sues council members
MO announces lottery results for marijuana microbusinesses
MO announces lottery results for marijuana microbusinesses
St. Louis County employee dies after being pinned under lawnmower
St. Louis County employee dies after being pinned under lawnmower