‘Tallest Pendulum Swing Ride’ coming to Six Flags St. Louis

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - Six Flags says it is planning to build ‘the world’s tallest pendulum swing ride’ in 2024.

The announcement was made on Tuesday night. The ride will be called “The Joker: Carnival of Chaos” highlighting the Batman villain. The new ride will be located in the Britannia section of the park, will be 17 stories high and reach speeds of up to 75 MPH. Other features of the ride will include:

Forty guests are seated facing out, and feet dangling



The giant disk spins as it swings, offering a duel motion experience



Riders fly back and forth, 172 feet into the air

All riders must be at least 52 inches tall.

For more information, click here.

