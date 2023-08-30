SLPS high schools top best in Missouri list, students say ‘This shouldn’t be a surprise’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new school year is underway, and new rankings are out for Missouri High Schools. The top five high schools in the state are all in St. Louis.

The top two spots in US News & World News Report annual school rankings are both in the Saint Louis Public Schools district: Metro Academic and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience.

An impressive accomplishment as teacher shortages and funding trouble plague most districts in the St. Louis region and across the country.

As Mrs. Burton instructs her International Baccalaureate mathematics class at Metro Academic, she asks her students to think from perspectives the class hasn’t considered before. This IB class is similar to advanced placement courses; however, few schools in the region have taken the steps to provide the curriculum.

Its coursework and a way of thinking resonates with senior Amelia Ayulo.

“We are able to communicate one-on-one with our teachers; every interaction feels very personalized, and in the classroom, I feel heard,” Ayulo said.

Key factors students say make Metro Academic the top Missouri High School for four straight years.

“We enjoy coming to school because we can have interest in what we learn,” Ayulo said.

Metro Principal, Dr. Tina Hamilton, is in her second year at the helm of the SLPS high school.

“The students work so hard here at Metro,” Dr. Hamilton said.

She said that hard work earns this state and national attention. Dr. Hamilton said the opportunity and access to a demanding curriculum attract students like Ayulo and senior Keteyian Cade.

“I take AP Stats, AP Physic, AP Lang,” Cade shared. “The next day, I have IB Art, IB study of Americas, IB physics, and mentorship.”

The senior jokes he doesn’t know why he wants to make his senior year so difficult. He knows all the college credit will put him ahead when he starts college. He told First Alert 4 that the freedom to pick these classes is what separates Metro Academic from other schools.

“We have a lot of freedom to choose our classes, take what we want, and freedom of having an open campus,” Cade explained. “That comes with a lot of responsibility; we have to be on top of grades, our time management, our sports, our extracurricular.”

Dr. Hamilton credits networking as part of her school’s and the district’s successes. Faculty from all the schools collaborate on curriculum, best practices, and new trends on the horizon. It’s a process that is felt and appreciated by students.

“You have Clayton, Ladue,” Cade shared. “All these other districts with more facilities and resources, but I love SLPS, and I tell people it looks better on the inside. You have a great environment, great staff, teachers, students. It all works out.”

“I think it proves money doesn’t equal intelligence,” Ayulo said

“We can always improve,” Dr. Hamilton said.

Dr. Hamilton said now is not the time for SLPS to be complacent. While her school is fully staffed, the district has 174 teacher openings.

According to Saint Louis Public Schools:

Teachers in the process of being hired: 25

Internal teachers (promotions or temp sub to perm): 60 (3 additional from last week)

New teachers: 77 (10 additional from last week)

Re-entering teachers: 16 (1 additional from last week)

153 total teachers hired (this number includes new teachers, internal teachers, and re-entering teachers)

Total New Hires: 445 (could include internal transfers, promotions, re-entries)

“What we need to do is create more grow your own programs in school districts so those students can come back and teach and be proud of their district,” Dr. Hamilton said.

For Amelia, the students’ consistent hard work breaks an outdated stigma.

“Us being on top [of this ranking] is not what’s important,” Ayulo shared. “What’s important is our environment, the people around us, and how we are taught.”

A search of US News data in previous years shows this is the first time a school district has taken the first and second slots since at least 2012.

The other three St. Louis schools filling out the top five are Ladue, Clayton, and Kirkwood, respectively.

