St. Louis County employee dies after being pinned under lawnmower

Death investigation(WALB)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County employee has died after being pinned under a lawnmower.

According to St. Louis County Police, the accident happened in the area of Halls Ferry Road and St. Cyr Road just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the County employee was operating the mower when it rolled down an embankment and pinned him underneath it in a body of water. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the accidental death, and anyone with information is asked to call county police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

