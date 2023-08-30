St. Louis County to announce partnership with libraries in effort to fight opioid epidemic

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - St. Louis County will soon be partnering with its libraries to help address the opioid epidemic.

Dr. Sam Page will make the official announcement Thursday morning at a press conference at the Lewis and Clark Branch of the County Library.

St. Louis County Health Director Kanika Cunningham and St. Louis County Library Director Kristen Sorth will also be in attendance.

Thursday is International Overdose Awareness Day.

