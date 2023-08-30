Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Seashore has leatherback sea turtles hatch for first time in almost 20 years

According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of Leatherback hatchlings from a Cape Hatteras National Seashore nest since 2000.
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Rare leatherback sea turtles have hatched on Ocracoke Island for the first time in almost two decades, according to officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The leatherback is the largest of all living turtles and is on the endangered species list.

Officials said the last time the sea turtle species hatched anywhere along the National Seashore was in 2007.

According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of leatherback hatchlings from a Cape Hatteras National Seashore nest since 2000.

The National Seashore first posted about the presence of the nest on June 22 when a leatherback mother turtle laid 93 eggs in her Ocracoke Island nest.

Officials said the incubation period for leatherback turtles is 70 days, and that so far 19 hatchlings have emerged from the nest and started their journey towards the ocean.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South City school shooting still a mystery, experts say information in unreleased police...
South City school shooting still a mystery, experts say information in unreleased police reports could save lives
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Trevon Fisher, 19, is charged with second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting...
Suspects, 13 and 19, charged after carjacking, police pursuit in St. Louis City
Teen accused of hitting stroller with two infants inside, then driving off
Teen accused of hitting stroller with two infants inside, then driving off
A St. Louis County Police car sustained damage from bullets after a suspect shot at an officer,...
Charges filed in Monday robbery, officer-involved shooting

Latest News

In this photo provided by Caltrans, smoke and flames rise from the Smith River Complex Fire...
Critical fire weather arrives in Northern California’s interior; PG&E cuts power to 8,400 customers
Take a Look at This: A massive meteor lights up the sky; tons of trash are pulled from the...
Massive meteor lights up the sky
Take a Look at This: A massive meteor lights up the sky; tons of trash are pulled from the...
Massive meteor lights up sky in US
How you can get discounted gas on Thursday
Debris and smoke is seen in the aftermath of an attack on Kyiv on Wednesday.
Russia says major Ukraine drone attack reaches deep into its territory while Kyiv barrage kills 2