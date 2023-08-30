Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Report: Chiefs optimistic about Week 1 return for Toney

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) runs against the Jacksonville...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are optimistic about a return for one of their offensive weapons.

According to a report from NFL Network’s James Palmer, the Chiefs think wide receiver Kadarius Toney should be available for their Week 1 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

“There’s some optimism that he’s going to be able to go for the Kansas City Chiefs in this opener,” Palmer said Monday on NFL Total Access.

Toney partially tore his meniscus on the first day of training camp in St. Joseph.

Palmer also mentioned optimism for the Chiefs toward wide receiver’s Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore as they head into their second season in Kansas City, as well as Justyn Ross, who made the 53-man roster for the first time after missing much of the 2022 season with a foot injury.

Toney has struggled to stay on the field during his NFL career. In a two-year career, he’s missed 15 of 34 regular season games.

When he was on the field, Toney made electric plays for the Chiefs, including an NFL-record 65-yard punt return in the Super Bowl. He also scored the go-ahead touchdown in the win over the Eagles.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South City school shooting still a mystery, experts say information in unreleased police...
South City school shooting still a mystery, experts say information in unreleased police reports could save lives
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Trevon Fisher, 19, is charged with second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting...
Suspects, 13 and 19, charged after carjacking, police pursuit in St. Louis City
Teen accused of hitting stroller with two infants inside, then driving off
Teen accused of hitting stroller with two infants inside, then driving off
A St. Louis County Police car sustained damage from bullets after a suspect shot at an officer,...
Charges filed in Monday robbery, officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Contreras homers twice to help Cardinals knock off Padres 6-5 in 10 innings
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs release list of cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players
FILE: Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs...
Former Mizzou star traded by Chiefs’ divisional foe
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates after scoring during the...
Chiefs preseason star traded to Carolina Panthers for conditional pick swap