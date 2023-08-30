Surprise Squad
New medical supply distribution center opens in St. Peters

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was in St. Peters Wednesday for the opening of a new medical supply distribution center.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was at a dedication for a new medical supply distribution center in St. Peters on Wednesday.

The facility is operated by Medline, which is one of the largest privately owned medical supply manufacturers in the nation. The new building was a $75 million investment. Local leaders said the investment is expected to bring in tens of thousands of dollars in taxes for the surrounding area yearly.

Gov. Parson said the state continues to be successful in attracting new businesses and creating jobs. The center’s opening creates more than 150 new jobs.

