Missouri’s childcare industry approaches ‘edge of the cliff’ amid end of ARPA funds

By Joe McLean
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY (KMOV) -- Missouri’s childcare industry will take a major hit next October unless big changes are made to how it’s funded.

The American Rescue Plan Act put $39 billion toward supporting the nation’s childcare infrastructure.

The funding is available through September 2024, after which experts predict childcare in Missouri, and many other states, will be even less accessible than it is now.

“We’re creeping up to our toes to the edge of the cliff and if there isn’t a bridge that addresses that one-time funding over the next couple of years, there’s going to be another massive drop off of childcare programs,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “If we’re all not working together to support both childcare and families, and looking at it from multiple lenses, we’re going to be in a worse scenario than we were during COVID.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging, Phillips said it also revealed larger challenges that the early childhood education and daycare industries have been facing, including many of the same challenges as public education.

The average salary for a childcare worker in Missouri is $37,580, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The national average is $38,640, well below many alternative industries.

Accessibility is also an issue for much of the state as nearly half of Missouri’s kids 5 and under are living in an area with little or no access to a childcare provider, according to an investigation by the Missouri Independent and MuckRock.

Philips said what will have to be determined over the next year is what role the state government needs to play in funding Missouri childcare, what role the federal government should play, and what aspects of the industry should be left to the free market.

“It’s not just one thing,” Phillips said. “There are so many pieces, it’s so complex, and it just can’t be one switch that gets flipped.”

Eligible Missourians who need help with childcare right now can apply for the state’s childcare subsidy program via the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

