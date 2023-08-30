Missouri canine search teams return home after deploying to Maui for wildfire response

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Task Force One’s canine search teams have returned home after deploying to Maui for wildfire response.

The four search teams and two incident support team members returned to the Boone County Fire Protection District after being deployed to Maui over a week ago. During their time in Maui, the six Missouri Task Force One members managed, tracked, planned and coordinated with locals for assignments during operational periods for all of the FEMA USAR assets that were on the island.

As of Tuesday, the death toll from the wildfire was at 115. Of those, 51 people had been identified, many with the help of DNA technology.

