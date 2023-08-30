Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Missouri canine search teams return home after deploying to Maui for wildfire response

Missouri Task Force One’s canine search teams have returned home after deploying to Maui for wildfire response.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Task Force One’s canine search teams have returned home after deploying to Maui for wildfire response.

The four search teams and two incident support team members returned to the Boone County Fire Protection District after being deployed to Maui over a week ago. During their time in Maui, the six Missouri Task Force One members managed, tracked, planned and coordinated with locals for assignments during operational periods for all of the FEMA USAR assets that were on the island.

As of Tuesday, the death toll from the wildfire was at 115. Of those, 51 people had been identified, many with the help of DNA technology.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South City school shooting still a mystery, experts say information in unreleased police...
South City school shooting still a mystery, experts say information in unreleased police reports could save lives
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Trevon Fisher, 19, is charged with second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting...
Suspects, 13 and 19, charged after carjacking, police pursuit in St. Louis City
Teen accused of hitting stroller with two infants inside, then driving off
Teen accused of hitting stroller with two infants inside, then driving off
A downtown gas station suffering from ongoing crime problems could be shut down, as the city’s...
Downtown gas station plagued with criminal activity could lose business license as city holds revocation hearing

Latest News

4 Hands at the District to open in Chesterfield Thursday
4 Hands at the District to open in Chesterfield Thursday
St. Louis is home of Missouri’s top 5 high schools
SLPS high schools top best in Missouri list, students say ‘This shouldn’t be a surprise’
Local McDonald’s manager named one of the top in the world
Local McDonald’s manager named one of the top in the world
Steven Foster, 37, was sentenced to 135 years Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
Alton man sentenced to 135 years for 2021 triple shooting