Local McDonald’s manager named one of the top in the world

Allissa Tankins has spent nearly 20 years working for McDonald’s.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Allissa Tankins has spent nearly 20 years working for McDonald’s.

On Wednesday, First Alert 4 was at the McDonald’s off Natural Bridge in the Normandy Shopping Center when Tankins was recognized as being one of the top managers for the company in the world. She thought everyone had gathered at the location to film a commercial but instead, she learned she was one of 394 recipients worldwide to receive the Ray Kroc Award. The award includes a cash prize and an all-expenses paid trip to the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention in Barcelona, Spain.

Tankins started working for McDonald’s at 17 and worked her way up to store manager.

