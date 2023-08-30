Living Well: Sit workouts

Surprise Squad
Krista Fajkowski’s fitness class at Lifetime Fitness in Chesterfield is all about sit or spring interval training exercises.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Krista Fajkowski’s fitness class at Lifetime Fitness in Chesterfield is all about sit or spring interval training exercises.

She told First Alert 4 the workout style is great for people who are already deep into working out, but if you’re just getting started it is great for building endurance too.

First Alert 4 reporter Taylor Holt is taking a look at all the benefits of taking Fajkowski’s class.

