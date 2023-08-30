Killer of Edwardsville attorney back in Madison County Court

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A man who admitted to the vicious killing in January 2020 of a prominent Edwardsville attorney appeared briefly in Madison County Court on Wednesday, as a judge weighs his request to vacate his guilty plea and sentencing.

Timothy Banowetz is currently serving a 70-year sentence for the murder and armed robbery of Randy Gori at his home in the 4500 block of Mooney Creek Lane in Edwardsville. He pleaded guilty in October 2021 to first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery in the crime, the horrific details of which sent shockwaves through the community.

Banowetz is now seeking to renege that plea agreement and be granted a new trial.

On Wednesday, he was transported from the Pontiac Correctional Facility to Edwardsville to appear for a case status hearing with his newly appointed defense attorney Calvin Fuller. He appeared in court in prison garb and handcuffed, with a jacket draped over his shoulders to help conceal his restraints.

In December 2022, Banowetz filed a motion to have his plea and sentence vacated. In the motion, he argues the judge overseeing the case, Circuit Judge Kyle Napp, had a conflict of interest as Gori had contributed about $40,000 to her campaigns over the past decade, which he described as a “bribe.”

He also argues he was coerced into making the plea and his counsel was ineffective.

Napp is currently weighing his request and also an opposing motion by state’s attorneys to have it dismissed. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine stated in the motion to dismiss Banowetz’s motion was not made within the 30-day window following sentencing as required by law.

Napp said during the Wednesday hearing she would first hear the state’s motion, setting a date of 9 a.m. Nov. 8, after conferring with attorneys on scheduling. If she sides with the state, Banowetz can appeal. If Napp rejects the state’s argument, Banowetz’s motion will be heard later.

Banowetz said nothing during the hearing, except to tell his attorney “No,” he did not have anything to state for the record when asked by Napp. Following the hearing, he was escorted by several Madison County Sheriffs deputies and corrections officers to a closed sally port for his return to prison.

A request by First Alert 4 to have a camera in the courtroom on Wednesday was denied by Napp.

At sentencing in December 2021, Banowetz sought to dismiss his public defender Mary Copeland and represent himself. Circuit Judge Kyle Napp approved the request and appointed his public defender as stand-by counsel. Banowetz said nothing as the judge handed down the sentence, past reporting by First Alert 4 shows.

The murder of Gori sent shock waves throughout the community of Edwardsville and the Metro East, where he was well known for his charitable activities. The crime was especially heinous, as Banowetz admitted to restraining Gori and his children with zip ties and demanding money. He searched the Gori home for valuables, eventually viciously stabbing Randy Gori in the basement.

Prosecutors would later say one of the only silver linings in the crime was that Gori’s children, ages 13 and 15 at the time, were spared witnessing the execution of their father.

By happenstance, an unnamed individual arrived in the driveway of the Gori home immediately after the stabbing. Banowetz attacked her as well, however, was thwarted by her two German Shepards. He then stole Gori’s 2020 Rolls-Royce SUV and fled the scene.

That vehicle was later recovered about 2,900 feet from where Banowetz earlier parked his truck, on private property which resulted in it being towed. Investigators went to where the truck was towed and found Banowetz walking out of the woods with blood on his shirt.

As he reached to get identification, a note fell to the ground in front of authorities which outlined his murderous plans.

“Watch with binoculars from woods,” the note read. “Use gun and knife to subdue, Zip tie hands and duct tape mouth, have withdraw $4-$6 million from the bank, Kill all of them and take Zip ties and duct tape off, Burn bodies and house.”

Following an investigation, state’s attorneys said Banowetz acted alone and the crime was premeditated. A forensics examination of his computer showed he viewed his victims on social media. He searched “What does $1 million look like,” searched fake guns and looked up the victim’s home on Google Maps.

Prosecutors said Banowetz owed thousands of dollars for tuition to his pharmacy school and indicated the evidence in the case was overwhelming.

