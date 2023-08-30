Jennings mayor sues council members

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Jennings has filed a lawsuit naming five of the city’s council members and asking a judge to invalidate an Aug. 18 emergency meeting.

According to the motion for declaratory judgment, the city clerk had given a notice of resignation that was set to be effective on Aug. 18, when council members had held an emergency meeting. The suit goes on to say that there was no time to train the assistant clerk to do the duties and functions of the city clerk.

“Since no clerk was available and no other person could correctly discharge the duties of the city clerk, Mayor Johnson alerted the city council members that no meeting would occur. Additionally, Mayor Johnson alerted the police that Jennings City Hall was closed and that no meeting would occur. Further, Mayor Johnson posted signs at Jennings City Hall closing city hall and canceling the August 18, 2023 meeting,” the lawsuit said.

The city officials listed as respondents in the lawsuit were the same members that had boycotted a council meeting Monday night. Those respondents are Councilors Allan Stichnote, Jane Brown, Terry Wilson, Jeanine Roberts and Nadia Quinn.

