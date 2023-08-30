Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Jennings mayor sues council members

Jennings City Hall
Jennings City Hall
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Jennings has filed a lawsuit naming five of the city’s council members and asking a judge to invalidate an Aug. 18 emergency meeting.

According to the motion for declaratory judgment, the city clerk had given a notice of resignation that was set to be effective on Aug. 18, when council members had held an emergency meeting. The suit goes on to say that there was no time to train the assistant clerk to do the duties and functions of the city clerk.

“Since no clerk was available and no other person could correctly discharge the duties of the city clerk, Mayor Johnson alerted the city council members that no meeting would occur. Additionally, Mayor Johnson alerted the police that Jennings City Hall was closed and that no meeting would occur. Further, Mayor Johnson posted signs at Jennings City Hall closing city hall and canceling the August 18, 2023 meeting,” the lawsuit said.

The city officials listed as respondents in the lawsuit were the same members that had boycotted a council meeting Monday night. Those respondents are Councilors Allan Stichnote, Jane Brown, Terry Wilson, Jeanine Roberts and Nadia Quinn.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri Lottery ticket worth $1 million or more has been sold at a North St. Louis County...
North County QT sells million dollar winning lottery ticket, again
A St. Louis County Police car sustained damage from bullets after a suspect shot at an officer,...
Charges filed in Monday robbery, officer-involved shooting
FILE
Two-year-old boy from Illinois drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
Trevon Fisher, 19, is charged with second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting...
Suspects, 13 and 19, charged after carjacking, police pursuit in St. Louis City
South City school shooting still a mystery, experts say information in unreleased police...
South City school shooting still a mystery, experts say information in unreleased police reports could save lives

Latest News

Gov. Parson celebrates entertainment tax credits, says St. Louis can’t pass gun control
Gov. Parson celebrates entertainment tax credits, says St. Louis can’t pass gun control ‘You gotta follow the law’
MO announces lottery results for marijuana microbusinesses
MO announces lottery results for marijuana microbusinesses
St. Louis County employee dies after being pinned under lawnmower
St. Louis County employee dies after being pinned under lawnmower
stinging insects
How to deal with stinging insects