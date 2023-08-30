Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

How you can get discounted gas on Thursday

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Circle K will be offering discounted gas at over 5,000 locations across the United States on Thursday.

The gas stations will have 30 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. as part of Circle K Day celebrations. In addition, there will be 50% off food and beverages from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Click here to see which locations are participating in the Circle K Day celebrations deals.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South City school shooting still a mystery, experts say information in unreleased police...
South City school shooting still a mystery, experts say information in unreleased police reports could save lives
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Trevon Fisher, 19, is charged with second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting...
Suspects, 13 and 19, charged after carjacking, police pursuit in St. Louis City
Teen accused of hitting stroller with two infants inside, then driving off
Teen accused of hitting stroller with two infants inside, then driving off
A St. Louis County Police car sustained damage from bullets after a suspect shot at an officer,...
Charges filed in Monday robbery, officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Gov. Parson celebrates entertainment tax credits, says St. Louis can’t pass gun control
Gov. Parson celebrates entertainment tax credits, says St. Louis can’t pass gun control ‘You gotta follow the law’
Jennings City Hall
Jennings mayor sues council members
MO announces lottery results for marijuana microbusinesses
MO announces lottery results for marijuana microbusinesses
St. Louis County employee dies after being pinned under lawnmower
St. Louis County employee dies after being pinned under lawnmower