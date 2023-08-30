How you can get discounted gas on Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Circle K will be offering discounted gas at over 5,000 locations across the United States on Thursday.

The gas stations will have 30 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. as part of Circle K Day celebrations. In addition, there will be 50% off food and beverages from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Click here to see which locations are participating in the Circle K Day celebrations deals.

