Edman hits second straight walk-off, Cardinals win series against Padres

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off single...
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off single to score Masyn Winn for a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Matt Woods
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Tommy Edman hit a two-run home run off of Padres closer Josh Hader to walk the Padres off in the series finale Wednesday. It was Edman’s second straight day with a walk-off hit.

Edman’s home run into the right-field bullpen gave the Cardinals the 5-4 win and handed Hader his second straight blown save. Jordan Walker also homered in the bottom of the 4th inning, a three-run, 431-foot blast to left field. That tied the game at 3.

The Padres took the lead in the top of the 7th when Juan Soto singled on a ground ball to center field. Hader entered the game in the 9th with a one-run lead after the Cardinals failed to score in the 7th or 8th inning.

Masyn Winn hit a double off Hader with two outs. Enter Tommy Edman, who smacked the first pitch he saw from Hader the night before to score the winning run, which was Winn, in the 10th inning.

Edman provided the same result Wednesday afternoon as the Cardinals were down to their last out. The walk-off gave the Cardinals the series win against San Diego.

The Cardinals take on the Pirates at Busch Stadium this Friday to start a three-game series. The Redbirds still sit at the bottom of the National League Central with a 58-76 record going into the final month of the season.

