Downtown gas station plagued with criminal activity could lose business license as city holds revocation hearing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A downtown gas station suffering from ongoing crime problems could be shut down, as the city’s Board of Adjustment meets Wednesday to determine its fate.

The BP gas station located at 1401 Chouteau Avenue has attracted dozens of calls for service in recent years. According to data from SLMPD, officers responded to 85 calls for service between August 2021 and August 2023, including 45 calls for service so far this year.

The reasons vary, from disturbances to shots fired to assaults and robberies. In that time period, there have been 18 calls for disturbances, three calls a suspicious person, five calls for shots fired, two calls for shootings and four calls for auto thefts. Police have also investigated drug overdoses, destruction of property, larceny and fights.

In December 2022, a 43-year-old man was shot and killed near the BP gas station. According to SLMPD, Carlos Morton, of South City, was found with a gunshot wound to his head around 6:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On June 23, a man was shot and injured while making a transaction at the gas station. A few weeks earlier, on June 9, police say a 12-year-old girl was buying snacks at the gas station when she heard gunshots outside. She ran south across the parking lot as she continued to hear the shots.

She was allegedly struck by shrapnel and was transported to the hospital by EMS where she was listed in stable condition.

The Board of Adjustment, a five-panel board made up of citizens appointed by the Mayor, will hear evidence and deliberate at its Wednesday meeting. A decision will be made but will not be finalized until its next meeting, according to a city employee.

A spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones sent First Alert 4 the following statement:

“The five-member panel of citizens who make up the Board of Adjustment meet weekly and act as the administrative law judge and are governed by state law. Their decisions are binding by law and may be appealed only to the Circuit Court. They have a full agenda for August 30 and their attention to this matter demonstrates their commitment to law enforcement and neighborhood stabilization. Problem Properties is not commenting until after the hearing outcomes.”

The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.